Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $67.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $67,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VUG opened at $345.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $237.32 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.01.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.