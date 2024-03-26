Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 107,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 237,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,075,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $161.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.36. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock worth $873,224,477. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

