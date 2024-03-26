Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $29.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $29,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $109.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $110.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $100.13.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

