Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

