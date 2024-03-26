Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

