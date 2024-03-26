Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at $4,517,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at $27,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $342.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $210.92 and a 12 month high of $347.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.40.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.72% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.72.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

