Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $137,000 Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after acquiring an additional 407,310 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,110,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 328,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 147.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 156,171 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 37.7% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 457,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 125,224 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 213,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $11.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

