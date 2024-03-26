Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,618 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.37.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $58.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

