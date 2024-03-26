Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46.

