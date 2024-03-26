Simon Quick Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 981.8% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,577,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784,225 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,001,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918,949 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20,353.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $32.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.