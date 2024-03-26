Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,843 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 32,699 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,513,230 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $435,325,000 after purchasing an additional 616,785 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

