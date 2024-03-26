Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 6,270 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,921 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $164.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.