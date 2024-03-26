Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 49 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Hubbell comprises about 0.7% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $8,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,529,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $413.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $219.77 and a 1-year high of $419.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $365.66 and its 200-day moving average is $327.28.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

