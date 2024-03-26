Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,435 Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Core & Main by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 52,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Core & Main by 68.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 54,460 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter valued at $1,208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Core & Main Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Core & Main

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $6,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, Director Orvin T. Kimbrough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,316.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock worth $1,832,498,260. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.