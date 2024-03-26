Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,233 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ResMed by 102.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,481,000 after buying an additional 1,178,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,477,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of ResMed by 79.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 901,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,303,000 after buying an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 202.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,368,000 after buying an additional 261,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 109.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 490,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 256,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.7 %

RMD opened at $193.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.24 and a twelve month high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.30.

View Our Latest Report on ResMed

Insider Activity

In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617 over the last 90 days. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.