SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 228,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 605,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85.
SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.
About SIGA Technologies
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
