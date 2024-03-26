SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.86 and last traded at $7.86. 228,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 605,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $590.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.85.

SIGA Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This is a positive change from SIGA Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGA Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 30.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

