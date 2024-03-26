SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) versus Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF) Financial Review

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) and Presbia (OTCMKTS:LENSF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of SI-BONE shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.2% of Presbia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presbia has a beta of 5.91, meaning that its share price is 491% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $138.89 million 4.52 -$43.34 million ($1.14) -13.42 Presbia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SI-BONE and Presbia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Presbia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SI-BONE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for SI-BONE and Presbia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 4 0 3.00 Presbia 0 0 0 0 N/A

SI-BONE presently has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 75.23%. Given SI-BONE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than Presbia.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and Presbia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -31.20% -28.22% -20.53% Presbia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Presbia beats SI-BONE on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products. The company also provides iFuse-3D, a titanium implant that combines the triangular cross-section of the iFuse implant with the proprietary 3D-printed porous surface and fenestrated design; iFuse-TORQ, a set of 3D-printed threaded implants designed to treat pelvic trauma; and iFuse Bedrock Granite implant provides sacroiliac fusion and sacropelvic fixation as a foundational element for segmental spinal fusion. It markets its products primarily with a direct sales force, as well as through agents and resellers. SI-BONE, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Presbia

Presbia PLC, an ophthalmic device company, develops and markets optical lens implants for treating presbyopia. The company provides the refractive lens for patient surgeries, as well as accessories for procedures. It primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and Germany. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

