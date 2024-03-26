Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 537 ($6.79).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 109.75 ($1.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,743.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.34.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). 51.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

