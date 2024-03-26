Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Shares Down 2.2%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.62 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 248,763 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 136,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Shiseido Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Shiseido Company, Limited will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

