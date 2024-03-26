Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $37.94

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.94, but opened at $36.18. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 36,892 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3953 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.06%.

Institutional Trading of Shinhan Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 57,110 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 514,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 43,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

