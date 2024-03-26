SHF (SHFS) to Release Earnings on Monday

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 1st.

SHF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHFS opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.26. SHF has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SHF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SHF by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

