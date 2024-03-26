Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Takes Position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises 0.8% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.19. 244,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

