Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc Makes New $362,000 Investment in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,085.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HTRB stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 92,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,355. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

