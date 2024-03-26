Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.54

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.54 and last traded at $89.04, with a volume of 73400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Sezzle Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter. Sezzle had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

In other news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,100.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Amin Sabzivand sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $90,875.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,100.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,820 shares of company stock valued at $253,431.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

