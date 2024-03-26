Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Paradis Sells 1,645 Shares

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $119,459.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081,285.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Paul Paradis sold 1,470 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $90,875.40.

On Friday, March 15th, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $9,721.25.

On Friday, February 23rd, Paul Paradis sold 175 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $7,334.25.

Sezzle Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEZL traded up $7.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 82,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Sezzle Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.60.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sezzle stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution at online stores and various brick-and-mortar retail locations that connects consumers with merchants. Its platform enables customers to make online purchases and split the payment for the purchase in four equal interest free payments over six weeks.

