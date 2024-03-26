SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 7.3%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 130,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 552,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Get SES AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SES

SES AI Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $123,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $354,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $73,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the first quarter worth $10,785,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.