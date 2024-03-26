SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $26.04 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.04.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on S

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.71.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 54.53% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 535,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 517,103 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $11,769,264.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,578 shares of company stock worth $22,206,535 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SentinelOne by 547.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.