Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,074,000 after purchasing an additional 93,882 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,333,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,017,000 after acquiring an additional 16,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 9.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,987,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,195,000 after purchasing an additional 174,945 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,258,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total transaction of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.53. 67,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,727. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $90.19 and a 52-week high of $229.02. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $712.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 17.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

