Sendero Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FirstCash by 98,847.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstCash by 608.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 375,345 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,566,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,501,000 after acquiring an additional 297,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 1,230.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 286,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,369,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens lifted their price target on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 32,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.87. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $123.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.61.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock valued at $38,850,386 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.