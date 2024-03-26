Sendero Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Timken by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,398,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Timken Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TKR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.41. 37,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $95.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.90.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

