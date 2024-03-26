Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TriMas by 5.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TriMas by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 77,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other TriMas news, CEO Thomas A. Amato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TriMas Trading Up 0.7 %

TRS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. 111,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas Co. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Further Reading

