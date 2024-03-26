Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $667,000 Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 680.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Plexus by 294.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,403,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 542 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $51,815.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,453 shares of company stock worth $3,324,075. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $91.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.87. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

