Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 16000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sego Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Sego Resources

Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.

