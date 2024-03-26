Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

TSE:SES traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.38. 290,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,467. The firm has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$429.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SES. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 12,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$137,356.34. Insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

