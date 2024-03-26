Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $19.57 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 10.9% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $19,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LMBS opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.