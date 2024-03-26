Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Decreased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,878 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 8.8% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 263,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 613,370.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 122,674 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 316,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,842,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 610,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.69. 1,171,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,670. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

