Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,895. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

