Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHVFree Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,862,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,708,000 after purchasing an additional 652,525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,801,000 after buying an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7,547.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 436,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,623,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after buying an additional 345,218 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.54. 679,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,829. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

