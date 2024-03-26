Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,670,000 after acquiring an additional 742,887 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after buying an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,394,000 after buying an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,377. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

