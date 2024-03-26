Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,340.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.19. The company had a trading volume of 731,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,144. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

