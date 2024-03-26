Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 999,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,000. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 accounts for approximately 0.9% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 8.26% of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALCY. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,749,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,202,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,164,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. 45,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,432. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Profile

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

