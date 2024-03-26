Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,914. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,206,538 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

