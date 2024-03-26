Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $644.13.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock worth $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $640.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,002,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $645.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $586.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $400.22 and a 52-week high of $671.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.