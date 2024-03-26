Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $541,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 812,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.