Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TMT Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TMTC – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.49% of TMT Acquisition worth $2,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMTC. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TMT Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

TMT Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TMT Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.70 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. TMT Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

TMT Acquisition Company Profile

TMT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

