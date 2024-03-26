Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 634,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,810. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

