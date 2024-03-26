Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 861 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,683,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.87.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,907 shares of company stock worth $15,080,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $406.43. 1,405,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $131.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

