Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.78 Million Position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,831 shares during the quarter. Cartesian Growth Co. II makes up approximately 1.3% of Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned 4.69% of Cartesian Growth Co. II worth $14,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RENE. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 2,758.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 562,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 542,845 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 939,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RENE stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,157. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94.

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

