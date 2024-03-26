Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,959,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $488,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 877.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 916,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 822,391 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. 1,168,472 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

