Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,014 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EVe Mobility Acquisition were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 839,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 539,250 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 218.1% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 431,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 511,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 211,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 472,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,733,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVE remained flat at $10.94 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Featured Articles

